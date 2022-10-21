Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Cut to $248.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $248.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $212.00 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

