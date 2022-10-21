Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Cut to $230.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.78.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $212.00 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. MCIA Inc lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.