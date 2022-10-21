International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03, RTT News reports. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $128.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $144.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.01 and a 200 day moving average of $132.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 481.76%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $614,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $584,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in International Business Machines by 260.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 24.4% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 23.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.