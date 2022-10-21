Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells $10,871.24 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 587 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $10,871.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,676 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,879.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 69.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $25.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

