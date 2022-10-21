Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells $38,770.76 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $38,770.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,862.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SI-BONE Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SIBN opened at $17.50 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 69.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter worth $120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in SI-BONE by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the second quarter worth about $157,000.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

