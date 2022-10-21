Insider Selling: JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) CEO Sells $3,880,031.55 in Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $21.60 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $23.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMJ. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 100.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 329,521 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 76.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter worth about $76,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.