Insider Selling: F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $24,196.10 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.33, for a total value of $24,196.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,369,104.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 alerts:

On Monday, August 1st, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $28,220.00.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of F5 stock opened at $142.96 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $135.10 and a one year high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 86.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 568.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on F5 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.