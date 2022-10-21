Insider Selling: F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $24,196.10 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.33, for a total value of $24,196.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,369,104.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 1st, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $28,220.00.
F5 Stock Performance
Shares of F5 stock opened at $142.96 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $135.10 and a one year high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 86.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 568.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on F5 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.69.
About F5
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F5 (FFIV)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.