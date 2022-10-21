Insider Selling: CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director Sells 2,925 Shares of Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $73,154.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,839.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Andrew Snyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 20th, Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,125 shares of CareCloud stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $28,136.25.

On Thursday, October 6th, Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,600 shares of CareCloud stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,483 shares of CareCloud stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $37,089.83.

CareCloud Price Performance

Shares of MTBC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 20,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,372. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CareCloud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareCloud

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. CareCloud had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CareCloud by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in CareCloud by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CareCloud during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of CareCloud to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

