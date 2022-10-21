Insider Selling: Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Director Sells $64,000.00 in Stock

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Calavo Growers Stock Down 2.4 %

CVGW stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $341.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 640.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 102.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVGW shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

