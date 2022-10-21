Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells $359,560.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $359,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,153,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $285,630.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $379,000.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.32 and a 200-day moving average of $84.80. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.69. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $97.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.18 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 114.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 373.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after buying an additional 188,671 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 795,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,310,000 after buying an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 174,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

