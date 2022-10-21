Insider Buying: South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS) Director Acquires C$33,176.00 in Stock

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Rating) Director Green Bow Capital LLC acquired 75,400 shares of South Star Battery Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$33,176.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,049,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$901,904.08.

Green Bow Capital LLC also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Green Bow Capital LLC purchased 9,500 shares of South Star Battery Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$4,560.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Green Bow Capital LLC acquired 47,010 shares of South Star Battery Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,917.38.

On Monday, September 26th, Green Bow Capital LLC bought 7,000 shares of South Star Battery Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$3,354.40.

On Monday, September 19th, Green Bow Capital LLC acquired 10,200 shares of South Star Battery Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$5,171.40.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Green Bow Capital LLC bought 9,500 shares of South Star Battery Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,895.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Green Bow Capital LLC purchased 14,100 shares of South Star Battery Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$6,415.50.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Green Bow Capital LLC bought 250 shares of South Star Battery Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$130.00.

South Star Battery Metals Stock Down 1.9 %

STS stock opened at C$0.51 on Friday. South Star Battery Metals Corp. has a one year low of C$0.09 and a one year high of C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$12.24 million and a PE ratio of -15.94.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

