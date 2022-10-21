Insider Buying: Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Buys £3,366 in Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating) insider Richard King purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £3,366 ($4,067.18).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Performance

Odyssean Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 153 ($1.85) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £158.38 million and a PE ratio of 604.00. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 146 ($1.76) and a one year high of GBX 173 ($2.09). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 160.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 160.47.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.