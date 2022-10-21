Insider Buying: Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Purchases $22,445.00 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.89 per share, with a total value of $22,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FAST stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.31%.

Fastenal announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

