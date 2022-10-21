Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Director Sells $19,100.00 in Stock

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) Director R Matthew Neff sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $19,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,810.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Inotiv Stock Performance

Shares of NOTV opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Inotiv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $60.66.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 19.54%. Research analysts forecast that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inotiv

NOTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inotiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Inotiv from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Inotiv by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,125,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 71,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inotiv by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,756,000 after acquiring an additional 57,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inotiv by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Inotiv by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 498,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Inotiv by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 432,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 239,674 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

Featured Articles

