Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Director Sells $19,100.00 in Stock

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) Director R Matthew Neff sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $19,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,810.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Inotiv Stock Performance
Shares of NOTV opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Inotiv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $60.66.
Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 19.54%. Research analysts forecast that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Inotiv by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,125,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 71,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inotiv by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,756,000 after acquiring an additional 57,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inotiv by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Inotiv by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 498,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Inotiv by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 432,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 239,674 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Inotiv Company Profile
Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.
