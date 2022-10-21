Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($39.80) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($43.37) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($13.70) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($20.10).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

