INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $91.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INDUS Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDT opened at $49.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.84. INDUS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $82.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.11.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.95% and a return on equity of 5.43%.

INDUS Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of INDUS Realty Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 31.7% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 33.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 29.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About INDUS Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.