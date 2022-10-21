Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Cut to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUXGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 45.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Aegis decreased their target price on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $281.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.00. Immunic has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Immunic in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Immunic by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

