Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $188.98 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

