Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,575 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 232.7% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.20 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

