Hunter Middleton Sells 3,207 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) insider Hunter Middleton sold 3,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $10,454.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,066.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hunter Middleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Hunter Middleton sold 589 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $1,979.04.

On Friday, September 16th, Hunter Middleton sold 1,250 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $5,387.50.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Hunter Middleton sold 1,616 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $8,500.16.

8X8 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $388.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $187.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.54 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.61% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 228.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EGHT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on 8X8 from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.79.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

