Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 500 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 500 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $17,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,532,086.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hudson Global stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.30. 4,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,044. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.93. The company has a market cap of $99.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

