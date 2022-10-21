HSBC’s (HSBA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 780 ($9.42) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HSBA. UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($8.22) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 595 ($7.19) to GBX 590 ($7.13) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 636.18 ($7.69).

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC stock opened at GBX 470.25 ($5.68) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 507.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 516.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £93.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 784.00. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 409.85 ($4.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85).

HSBC Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at HSBC

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 41.99%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 34,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

