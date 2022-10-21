Horizon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,546 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. American Airlines Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 207.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the airline’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Melius began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,281.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.81. 706,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,331,840. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

