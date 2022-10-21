Horizon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,072 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after buying an additional 2,281,759 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,375,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,751,770,000 after purchasing an additional 539,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 16.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,198,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,490,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,471,276 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $2.95 on Friday, hitting $128.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,023,676. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $122.53 and a one year high of $353.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.49.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

