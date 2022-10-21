Horizon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 495 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet makes up about 0.7% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,955 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,837,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $746,649,000 after purchasing an additional 272,469 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,125,000 after purchasing an additional 107,678 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,931,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $630,729,000 after purchasing an additional 862,802 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.42. The stock had a trading volume of 38,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $151.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.44.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.40.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

