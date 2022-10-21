Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth about $3,891,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth about $1,105,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 1.8 %

HZNP stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.36. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

