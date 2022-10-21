Hop Protocol Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $110.45 million and $305,027.00 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

