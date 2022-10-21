Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

NASDAQ HFBL opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $59.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.44. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $23.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana ( NASDAQ:HFBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts, as well as non-interest-bearing demand, NOW, and money market accounts.

