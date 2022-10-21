Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) PT Lowered to GBX 925 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLFGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 925 ($11.18) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HCXLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 880 ($10.63) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,225 ($14.80) to GBX 1,331 ($16.08) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Investec lowered Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,212 ($14.64) to GBX 1,208 ($14.60) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hiscox presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,112.80.

Hiscox Price Performance

Shares of HCXLF opened at $10.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. Hiscox has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

Hiscox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.