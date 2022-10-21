Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) PT Lowered to GBX 925 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 925 ($11.18) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HCXLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 880 ($10.63) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,225 ($14.80) to GBX 1,331 ($16.08) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Investec lowered Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,212 ($14.64) to GBX 1,208 ($14.60) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hiscox presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,112.80.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Hiscox Price Performance

Shares of HCXLF opened at $10.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. Hiscox has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.