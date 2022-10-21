Hills Bank & Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.0% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of NIKE by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $225,747,000 after purchasing an additional 788,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $568,233,000 after purchasing an additional 735,466 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.25. The company had a trading volume of 259,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,369,510. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.35. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Argus lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

