HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading 4.7% Higher

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) shares rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.38 and last traded at $22.26. Approximately 2,593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 163,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $201.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.04 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 24.13%. On average, research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at HighPeak Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $70,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 237,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,788,066.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $70,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 237,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,788,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria bought 2,313,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $50,000,007.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,813,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,855,007.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,317,253 shares of company stock valued at $50,070,954. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

