Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIBB. StockNews.com started coverage on Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $55.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.44 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. Hibbett’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hibbett will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 379,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after buying an additional 223,494 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 156,334 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 164,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,979,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.