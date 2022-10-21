Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heska to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.00.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $68.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.25. Heska has a 1 year low of $67.60 and a 1 year high of $251.69.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Heska will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 17.2% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 173,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,041,000 after buying an additional 25,514 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Heska by 5.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Heska by 7.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Heska by 17.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

