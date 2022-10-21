Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Tops $3.50 on Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 21st. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $127.73 million and $487,606.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.50 or 0.00018336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,069.46 or 1.00014053 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002871 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022293 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00058450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00047486 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022733 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005205 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.52253264 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $509,962.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.