Heritage Investment Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,069,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,980,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 55.6% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.72. 84,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,804. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $164.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.24.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

