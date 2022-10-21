HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

Shares of HFG stock opened at €20.97 ($21.40) on Monday. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €20.08 ($20.49) and a 1-year high of €97.50 ($99.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €30.64.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

