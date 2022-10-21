HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Raised to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $64.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HQY. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.64.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $73.98 on Friday. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.26. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.97, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,045. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $1,505,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $5,053,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 72,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 30.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth $28,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.