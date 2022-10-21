Hartree Partners LP Takes Position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000. Hartree Partners LP owned approximately 0.63% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth $101,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth $158,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth $244,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the second quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth $575,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Trading Up 0.1 %

First Reserve Sustainable Growth stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,532. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Profile

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

