Hartree Partners LP Makes New Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 242.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $65.84 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average of $90.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

