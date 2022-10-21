Hartree Partners LP Makes New $4.86 Million Investment in Frontier Investment Corp (OTCMKTS:FICVU)

Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment Corp (OTCMKTS:FICVU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Investment by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 345,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Frontier Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000.

OTCMKTS:FICVU remained flat at $9.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. Frontier Investment Corp has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $10.03.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

