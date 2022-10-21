Hartree Partners LP Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 74.8% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,146,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 490,499 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 23.3% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,969,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,900,000 after acquiring an additional 749,728 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,884,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 18.4% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 420.4% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,622,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.97. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,014. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

