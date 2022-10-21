Hartree Partners LP Makes New $11.58 Million Investment in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 875,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,576,000. Enerplus makes up approximately 2.7% of Hartree Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hartree Partners LP owned 0.37% of Enerplus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in Enerplus by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $120,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $23,004,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 74.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after buying an additional 1,271,801 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 1,117.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after buying an additional 870,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $4,445,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Trading Up 0.7 %

ERF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. 54,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Enerplus had a return on equity of 81.63% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $628.02 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

About Enerplus

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

