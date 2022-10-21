Hartree Partners LP Invests $2.93 Million in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000. Hartree Partners LP owned approximately 0.70% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACAH. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,434,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 741,114 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,912,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ACAH traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.86. 193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,115. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.