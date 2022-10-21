Hartree Partners LP Buys New Stake in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC)

Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,000. Natural Order Acquisition makes up about 1.4% of Hartree Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,188,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Natural Order Acquisition by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Natural Order Acquisition by 693.7% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 75,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,424,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natural Order Acquisition alerts:

Natural Order Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Natural Order Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. 728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,324. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Natural Order Acquisition Company Profile

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies for developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Order Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Order Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.