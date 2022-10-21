Hartree Partners LP Buys New Position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL)

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,000. Hartree Partners LP owned about 0.93% of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $584,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRTL remained flat at $9.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,922. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72.

About TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

