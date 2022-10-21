Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 940 ($11.36) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HL. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($14.80) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 974 ($11.77).

HL opened at GBX 756.40 ($9.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 865.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 867.71. The firm has a market cap of £3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,663.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a GBX 27.44 ($0.33) dividend. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is 8,695.65%.

In related news, insider Christopher Hill sold 8,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.39), for a total transaction of £73,917 ($89,314.89).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

