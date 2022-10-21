Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.84

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 119037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Hang Lung Properties Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06.

Hang Lung Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1009 per share. This represents a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

