Guild of Guardians (GOG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $53.40 Million

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 20th. In the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $53.40 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000966 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

