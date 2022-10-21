GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,820 Price Target at UBS Group

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,820 ($21.99) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on GSK in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($17.28) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,685.45 ($20.37).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,375.80 ($16.62) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,358.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,603.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £55.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,206.58.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,324 ($16.00) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($51,513.77). In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($16.00) per share, with a total value of £42,632.80 ($51,513.77). Insiders have bought 3,237 shares of company stock worth $4,288,666 in the last quarter.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

