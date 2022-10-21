GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,500 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($17.28) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,820 ($21.99) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,685.45 ($20.37).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,365 ($16.49) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,358.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,603.32. The stock has a market cap of £55.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,197.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of GBX 16.25 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a yield of 0.93%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.24%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,324 ($16.00) per share, with a total value of £42,632.80 ($51,513.77). Insiders bought a total of 3,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,288,666 in the last three months.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

